A hilarious video appearing to show a police officer running after a criminal who climbs up a wall to evade him has been shared online - and prompted the cop to be mocked.

In the clip that was originally posted on TikTok, a man can be seen running away from a lone police officer. He ran down the side of a building and towards a dead end.

The person filming then panned the camera around to capture the police officer lagging behind, laughing “he’s out of breath”.

The absconder climbed up a drain pipe and could be seen hiding on the roof of the building while the police officer seemed bemused as to where he could have gone, kicking a bin out of frustration.

The clip was shared on Twitter by barrister Rupert Myers, who wrote: “Amazing video - how do they train these police?!”

Though there is scepticism over the validity of the clip, it didn’t stop people from mocking the scene.

Myers continued: “Policeman: - not fit enough, - has a hissy fit at the bin losing all credibility with members of the public, - doesn’t seek to gain any goodwill from possible witnesses by screaming at them.”

Someone else wrote: “Jeepers, what a state on Plod.”





Another joked: “‘He's on the roof, PC Plod!’”

In other policing news, the Metropolitan Police was recently placed into special measures by a watchdog after a series of scandals.

