A Polish TV show has sparked outrage online for featuring contestants dressed in blackface as Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.

Your Face Sounds Familiar (Twoja twarz brzmi znajomo) includes eight celebrities performing as artists in a bid to win money for their chosen charity. The show is a popular franchise across Europe, especially in Spain and Bulgaria – but Poland's franchise has recently caused a stir for its problematic nature.

In a recent episode, Polish singer Kuba Szmajkowski dressed in blackface to impersonate Lamar with a performance of 'HUMBLE'.

The clip soon spread on social media, with one writing: "You can appreciate the culture or the art without being offensive or doing blackface."

Another added: "Kendrick needs to file the nastiest copyright suit of all time. I’m talking not even able to say his name no more on some Voldemort sht".

Kuba Szmajkowski jako Kendrick Lamar - Hip-hopowe brzmienie w „Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo"!





This isn't the first time the show has caused backlash.

In a 2021 episode, white actor Tomasz Ciachorowski covered 'Stronger' by Kanye West – which has since resurfaced on TikTok:





@zzzsfgxhs Bro Performed Weaker 💀#kanyewest #fypシ #twojatwarzbrzmiznajomo #kanye





In an Instagram post on their official account, the show said they were "very surprised" by the backlash.



"Dear Viewers, we are very surprised with the number of negative comments regarding to the [sic] tv show Your Face Sounds Familiar," they wrote.

"The Polish edition of the show, seen as exemplary abroad, always tries to show great performances, which strive to be as close to the original as possible. Incredibly important for us, as well as for the artists taking part in the show, is the charity aspect of the programme."

They continued: "The producers and contestants of all previous series of the show, had always one thing in mind – to recreate most accurately (vocally, movement-wise and visually) the big music stars of Polish or foreign origin – which are selected for them randomly.

"A team of professionals watches over this process and they prepare the artist for their performance."

They went on to note celebrities who performed as black singers, adding: "The intention of each star performing on the show, as well as of the whole production team, is to recreate the original performance in the most precise manner, while honouring the original artist. The artist, who is of the utmost importance for all of us, who love music."

