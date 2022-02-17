TikTok’s favourite cat, Pot Roast, has died.

Pot Roast became a viral star when her owner began sharing videos on TikTok in December 2020.

The Missouri kitty captured hearts the world over, garnering an audience of over 930,000 on TikTok and racking up 64 million likes.

Pot Roast was adopted by her owner while she was a student in 2014 and lived in a sorority house until her owner graduated, according to The Pitch. However, poor Pot Roast has always suffered from a number of health conditions including feline herpes and stomatitis.

In early February, her owner posted an emotional clip revealing that the kitty was being kept at an emergency vet for a number of days and had to have a blood transfusion.

Last week her owner said Pot Roast tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), a disease that affects a cat’s immune system.

Over the past few days, Pot Roast’s owner has been making her as comfortable as possible and treating her to her favourite snacks.

@potroastsmom Her little fur boots 😭 #potroasttok

A day ago, her owner posted an update to say Pot Roast was back in the vets. She had to have a second blood transfusion and suffered a seizure the night before.

In a devastating update posted last night, her owner wrote: “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning.

“When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go.

“She fell asleep in my arms.”

Since the sad news was announced, tributes have poured in.

“Oh angel. My condolences. You were an amazing cat mother,” one viewer wrote.

“She passed knowing you loved her,” another said.

Another fan wrote: “She had the most perfect life a cat can ask for. Thank you for giving her that, she deserved it, and you deserved her.”

TikTok’s official account responded: “Oh, Pot Roast. A kitty deeply loved.”

Since then, TikTokers have posted videos sharing their sadness at the news of the kitty’s passing:

@hbicmm thinking ab pot roast’s mom :(((((

People also shared tributes on Twitter:

