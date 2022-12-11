Jokers fill pothole with Christmas tree in festive protest

Pranksters in Derbyshire have put their own spin on the "festive spirit" – by decorating a pothole with a Christmas tree.

Disgruntled locals in Inkersall have adorned the bright orange barriers with festive decorations after a hole appeared in the road half a year ago.

Now a mystery resident has decided to poke fun at the situation by decorating the barriers with tinsel and placing a Christmas tree inside.

Nobody has come forward to admit they were behind the festive prank – which has left passing motorists and locals in stitches.

Dad-of-two David Griffiths, 48, a software developer, lives next to the newly-decorated roadworks and said locals have even been adding baubles to the tree.

He said: "We've got no idea who did it, but we think it's great.

"We got up on Wednesday for work and to do the school run, and there was just a Christmas tree in the middle of the roadworks.

"We couldn't believe our eyes.

"People have even been adding baubles to it, so it's become a bit of a whole community effort.

"Hopefully, it will kick the water company or council into action to fix the hole now. It has been there for five or six months, and nobody has done anything about it.

"There are two manholes which are sinking lower and lower, and the hole is getting deeper, so it certainly needs sorting out.

"But everyone thinks the new tree is brilliant. It certainly gave us a bit of a laugh."

Frasier Kennedy, 41, of Inkersall, also noticed the festive fir in the unusual location on his way to work on Wednesday (7 December).

He said: "I thought it was brilliant. That hole has been driving us mad for months, but now you can't help but laugh when you pass it.

"Hopefully, they will finally do something about it now, as it's ridiculous how long they have taken.

"It was the summer when the hole appeared, and now there's a Christmas tree, so it just shows how long we've been waiting."

Other residents took to social media, with Tracy Brown writing: "Made my week! Every time I drive by, it makes me chuckle!"

Sally Coleman added: "It looks lovely made me smile as I passed it this morning. Thank you to ever did it."

Eleri Thompson put: "Love it, huge credit to whoever did it as it certainly makes me smile every time I pass it when visiting my mother-in-law."

