Pensioners prefer Prince Andrew to Harry and Meghan, new poll suggests

A fresh YouGov poll has lifted the lid on the public's view of the royals – and one result has raised eyebrows across social media.

The survey found that 73 per cent of over-65s in Britain generally had a "very" negative view of Prince Harry, who recently went on a media blitz following the release of his memoir, Spare. A further 69 per cent of the older generation had the same outlook on Meghan Markle.

In a surprising turn of events, this compared to 60 per cent for disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles and patronages in January over allegations of sexual assault, which he denies.

The results were soon shared online, with left many younger people scratching their heads.

"The British public prefer a man accused of sex abuse who was friends with a sex offender — than two people speaking out about press harassment & family suffering," one person said, before adding: "Our culture values silence not truth."

Another added: "This is really sad. I don't usually support much the Royal family do, but tbh I think I will buy a copy of Harry's book. He deserves to share his truth just like anyone else."

YouGov





Despite the poll results, Harry's book went on to become one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books ever.

According to the Guinness World Records, Spare sold a jaw-dropping 1.43 million copies on the first day throughout the UK, US, and Canada.

Harry knocked Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020), off the top spot, which sold 887,000 copies on its release day.





