News of Prince Andrew's settlement has triggered a new wave of Pizza Express jokes.
The Duke of York has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum as part of the settlement with Virginia Giuffre and accepted she had suffered as a victim of abuse.
He made no admission of liability and has always denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. He also said he regretted his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and agreed to make a donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.
A key pillar of Andrew's defence has been that he couldn’t have met Giuffre on the night she said they danced in a private member's club - 10th March 2001 - because “I had taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party.”
He became an instant meme when he claimed he had chowed down in the high street chain in a 2019 interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis.
When pressed on why he remembered the occasion with such specificity, he added it was an “unusual thing for me to do” and that he had only been to Woking a couple of times.
Since then, every time he has been in the news people have joked about the restaurant and brought up other bizarre things he said in that infamous interview, like his claim he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.
In light of the settlement, then, the memes came flooding in anew, with many people joking that so-called trip to Pizza Express was turning out to be pretty expensive indeed:
Twelve million quid??!! For visiting a Pizza Express??!!\nHe must have ordered a starter and a pudding. And sometimes you think it\u2019s unlimited coffee but you have to pay for each refill. That\u2019s how they get you.pic.twitter.com/m6YOlfe7z9— Jo Caulfield (@Jo Caulfield) 1644964877
That has turned out to be a very expensive trip to Pizza Express.— Adil Ray OBE (@Adil Ray OBE) 1644951138
I'm waiting for a statement from Pizza Express...\n#PrinceAndrew #VirginiaGiuffre #EmilyMaitlispic.twitter.com/nQPPi7Nk4n— Higgins Cartoons (@Higgins Cartoons) 1644946356
That is the most expensive visit to Woking Pizza Express in history— Toby Tarrant (@Toby Tarrant) 1644942685
The @PizzaExpress Social media team this evening:pic.twitter.com/p56DqaoQlq— Alex Tiffin (@Alex Tiffin) 1644969423
Luckily for Andrew, Pizza Express Woking has vacancies.pic.twitter.com/YKQmqlsAWp— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1644942446
Text from Prince Andrew:\n\n\u2018Have you got a discount code for Pizza Express?\u2019— Ken Clarke (@Ken Clarke) 1644957440
this is equivalent to one Pizza Express margherita every day for 3,016 yearshttps://twitter.com/telegraph/status/1493708165136932867\u00a0\u2026— Henry Mance (@Henry Mance) 1644963284
If Prince Andrew needs financial help affording the \u00a310m bill there are actually 6 job vacancies currently going at the Woking Pizza Express— Calgie (@Calgie) 1644956518
Never met her. Don\u2019t remember the photograph. I was in pizza express in woking. Can\u2019t sweat. I demand a trial by jury. Ok here\u2019s a big pile of money.— James Felton (@James Felton) 1644943520
Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the settlement or who would fund it when approached by The Independent yesterday.
“We have never commented on the funding of the duke’s legal matters and won’t be now,” a palace spokesperson told The Independent.
