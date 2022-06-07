Prince William, Prince George, and Prince Louis received a lot of love on the internet after a photo of them at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday has been likened to a tense scene in a football dugout.

Celebrations for the Queen's 70-year-reign took place at the weekend, with most of the royal family members in attendance where the youngsters certainly stole the show.

In the photo, 8-year-old George appears to be channelling his inner football manager as he looks like he's deciding whether to make a last-minute substitution for a late winner - and it seems the player coming on would be his younger brother Prince Louis, 4.

We only have to look to the right to see Prince William interacting with Prince Louis pointing at something from the Pageant which humorously gives off the energy of an assistant coach instructing a young player on what to do on the pitch.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This observation was pointed out by Twitter user Matt Woolwich (@MattWWoolwich) who tweeted the image and wrote: "Prince George looks like he's sending on Louis with five minutes to go to try and get a winner, while William gives him the instructions."

Of course, Twitter had a field day as the hilarious tweet received over 226,000 likes and 20,000 retweets which also led to a string of unexpected but entertaining royal-football related content.

People also got pretty creative by editing the royals onto the touchline to really bring home how they would fit right in with a tense game of footy.

















Meanwhile, others were comparing George's stance to famous football managers who have definitely worn the same expression as the young royal in previous matches.







































For others, George's stance was the royal version of the disappointed Muhammad Sarim Akhtar meme who similarly frowned with his hands on his hips.











It's not the first time George has been captured looking "pensive," as he had a similar expression back when England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.



With the World Cup taking place later this year in Qatar, perhaps we'll see George's inner football manager make an appearance once again when England competes in the tournament.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.