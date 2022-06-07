Prince William, Prince George, and Prince Louis received a lot of love on the internet after a photo of them at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday has been likened to a tense scene in a football dugout.
Celebrations for the Queen's 70-year-reign took place at the weekend, with most of the royal family members in attendance where the youngsters certainly stole the show.
In the photo, 8-year-old George appears to be channelling his inner football manager as he looks like he's deciding whether to make a last-minute substitution for a late winner - and it seems the player coming on would be his younger brother Prince Louis, 4.
We only have to look to the right to see Prince William interacting with Prince Louis pointing at something from the Pageant which humorously gives off the energy of an assistant coach instructing a young player on what to do on the pitch.
This observation was pointed out by Twitter user Matt Woolwich (@MattWWoolwich) who tweeted the image and wrote: "Prince George looks like he's sending on Louis with five minutes to go to try and get a winner, while William gives him the instructions."
\u201cPrince George looks like he\u2019s sending Louis on with five minutes to go to try get a winner, while William gives him the instructions.\u201d— MattinWoolwich (@MattinWoolwich) 1654472261
Of course, Twitter had a field day as the hilarious tweet received over 226,000 likes and 20,000 retweets which also led to a string of unexpected but entertaining royal-football related content.
\u201cWhen you click 'Demand More' and your players still don't score\u201d— Out of Context Football Manager (@Out of Context Football Manager) 1654511820
People also got pretty creative by editing the royals onto the touchline to really bring home how they would fit right in with a tense game of footy.
\u201c@MattWWoolwich I think it's about to go to extra time, Alberico Evani has his big folder out.\u201d— MattinWoolwich (@MattinWoolwich) 1654472261
Meanwhile, others were comparing George's stance to famous football managers who have definitely worn the same expression as the young royal in previous matches.
\u201c@MattWWoolwich A touch of the Mark Hughes about young George\u201d— MattinWoolwich (@MattinWoolwich) 1654472261
For others, George's stance was the royal version of the disappointed Muhammad Sarim Akhtar meme who similarly frowned with his hands on his hips.
It's not the first time George has been captured looking "pensive," as he had a similar expression back when England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
\u201cStrong \u2018pensive football manager\u2019 energy here from George #ITAENG\u201d— Crowby (@Crowby) 1626039840
With the World Cup taking place later this year in Qatar, perhaps we'll see George's inner football manager make an appearance once again when England competes in the tournament.
