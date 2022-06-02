The Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations are in full swing but not every member of the Royal Family is having a great time.

During the flypast over Buckingham Palace, which featured 70 planes from the Royal. Navy, army and Royal Air Force, young prince Louis, the youngest of prince William and Kate Middleton's children could be seen covering his ears as the sound of some of the jets was just a bit too much for his small ears to take.

Stood between his mother and the Queen, Louis could also be seen with his elbows perched on the balcony, acting as if he was a little disinterested in what was going on around him, whilst wearing a sailor suit to the one worn by his father in 1985.

He also saluted at one point, complete with quite a stern look on his face.

Images of Louis soon started to make their way online with people finding the four-year-olds reactions to the events of the day simply hilarious.

















Eventually the memes arrived and you have to just simply applaud the creativity.









