Prince William and Kate Middleton were captured engaging in a sweet PDA moment while on their controversial royal tour in the Caribbean.

A viral TikTok clip showed the couple walking hand-in-hand through their hotel in Barbados, with the person filming claiming to have no idea who the royal couple were.

The video was posted by TikToker user Jimmy Rex, who captioned the video: “This couple staying in the Bahamas had 35 security guards!”

Despite joking about not knowing who they were, Rex filmed the couple walking by and asked, “How’re you doing?”, and told Middleton she looked “beautiful”.

Middleton responded: “Have a good holiday.”

Rex replied: “You have a great holiday as well.”

In the video, The Duke of Cambridge wore a suit while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a midi-length peplum dress and held a clutch bag.

The clip has been viewed more than 1 million times and has been liked by more than 52,000 other TikTokers.

People in the comments posted their thoughts on seeing the couple hand in hand while others explained to Rex that he had, in fact, just run into members of the royal family who will one day become King and Queen.

One person explained: “That’s because they are the British royal family.”

Another wrote: “Our future king and queen.”

“OMGoodness that would be a dream come true to see them while on holidays,” another viewer commented.

Someone else said: “They are holding hands. Yay.”

Another TikToker replied: “Lovely to see them holding hands.”

The couple's royal tour of the Caribbean was marred in controversy, with protests against their visit and Kate appearing to be snubbed by a Jamaican politician.

