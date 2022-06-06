After stealing the show with his range of facial expression on Friday during the aircraft flypast over Buckingham Palace, Prince Louis decided that the British Public needed a sequel, something we doubt his mother was too thrilled about.
The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children had people in tears after covering his ears and screaming while stood next to his great grandmother on Friday on the balcony of the palace.
There wasn't any screaming to speak of on Sunday but Louis still managed to put on a show for those watching at home with a variety of expressions which may or may not have suggested he was enjoying himself as the various floats made their way down The Mall.
He appeared to start off in a playful mood but the four year old appeared to grow restful and tired during the show on Sunday afternoon. At one point he began acting up when his mother Kate tried to talk to him and even blew a raspberry, all of which was caught by the cameras.
Needless to say people thought the whole incident was hilarious.
\u201cWhy am I CRYING \ud83d\ude2d \n\nhttps://t.co/zYmXQr52RV\u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1654444647
\u201cprince louis, i love you! \ud83d\ude2d#PlatinumJubileePageant\u201d— \ud835\udc9c. \u2740 (@\ud835\udc9c. \u2740) 1654438831
Trust us, this kid's got range.
\u201cPrince Louis loving all the animal costumes for the #PlatinumJubileepageant!\n\nHe\u2019s just a bundle of fun and energy\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Belle (@Belle) 1654442032
\u201cThe very essence of Prince Louis of Cambridge - captured by @ianvogler \ud83d\ude02 \n\n#PlatinumJubileePageant #ThankYouDay\u201d— Derek Momodu (@Derek Momodu) 1654443792
\u201cHow does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold! #PrinceLouis #JubileeCelebrations\u201d— Sarah \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f (@Sarah \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f) 1654440368
\u201cOur very lovable (and meme-able) Prince Louis \ud83e\udd70\n\n#PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileePageant\u201d— CountessCommonwealth (@CountessCommonwealth) 1654438064
Talk to the hand...
\u201cCatherine: Now Louis, you should...\nPrince Louis: Absolutely not! **covers her mouth**\n\ud83d\ude05\ud83d\ude05\ud83d\ude05\ud83d\udc95\ud83d\udc9c\u201d— Royally Blunt (@Royally Blunt) 1654446106
It wasn't all bad behaviour though as Louis did enjoy a cuddle from his mother and his Grandad, Prince Charles.
\u201cPrince Louis calmed down enough to hug his mama\ud83e\udd70\ud83d\udc97\n\n#PlatinumJubileePageant\u201d— Belle (@Belle) 1654444235
\u201cPrince Louis running to go sit with his Grandad, Prince Charles is the cutest thing I've seen \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\u2764\ufe0f\n#PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileePageant #ThankYouDay #TheQueen\u201d— Rachel\u2077 \u1d3e\u02b3\u1d52\u1d52\u1da0 (@Rachel\u2077 \u1d3e\u02b3\u1d52\u1d52\u1da0) 1654442213
