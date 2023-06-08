Italian influencer, 19, could be the country's first Gen Z Queen

A 19-year-old Italian model and influencer could be the country's next Queen.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy – also known as the Prince of Venice – said he will soon pass the baton to his daughter, Princess Vittoria of Savoy, as he's sure "she will do better than me."

While speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: "It won’t be tomorrow or in one year, but when she is ready. It’s important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice."

He went on to suggest that the younger generation is "much more conscious" about the world and its challenges.

"It is important that she doesn’t become the heir at too late a stage in her life," he said of Vittoria, who shouldn't have to wait too long to become Queen.

Filiberto candidly declared mentioned King Charles III, saying while he "is a wonderful King," it "would have been helpful" if he had been sovereign 20 years back.

ABC News





Vittoria – full name Princess Vittoria Cristina Adelaide Chiara Maria di Savoia – currently lives in London where she studies art history and political science.

She is said to split her time between Paris and Geneva and dabbles with modelling outside of her studies, being signed to Parisian model agency, Karin.

Her Instagram page has racked up over a healthy 80,000 followers. Here, Vittoria shares photos from her shoots, including a front cover for French Vanity Fair.









Vittoria's future reign was made possible when the Salic Law – which meant the Savoy line could only be given to male heirs – was revoked.

In 2020, the Prince of Venice announced that he was breaking this Salic Law of Succession.

Slay.

