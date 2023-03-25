You can now buy a prison for less than the price of the average home

A former prison has gone on the market for $195,000 – and it comes fully fitted with 34 working cells.

The Cass County Missouri Law Enforcement Center and Detention Center housed inmates for 40 years.

While it has more recently been used as storage space and movie filming locations, the jail is still fully equipped with three cell blocks housing 34 cells, each with a toilet and sink.

If you fancy converting – or not – this quirky space, it’s on the market for $195,000 with Paula Voss of NextHome Vibe Real Estate.





Jam Press/Paula Voss, NextHome Vibe Real Estate

The property, which dates back to 1960, is on a half-acre lot at 208 W Pearl Street in Harrisonville, Missouri.

The building offers over 10,000 sq ft, as well as 5,300 sq ft of office space.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Paula Voss said: “The jail is intact with 34 cells featuring toilet and sink, in three cell blocks. It is ready for your vision and imagination!

“The historical square has seen some great improvements over the last years, and this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.

“Seller selling as is.”





Jam Press/Paula Voss, NextHome Vibe Real Estate

The unusual listing has gone viral on Facebook, with thousands of viewers cracking jokes.

One person commented: “Great closet space...could talk to guests through glass...The kitchen's big enough. Rooms for all the kiddos... I'm not seeing the issue.”

Chaz Chandler quipped: “Excellent, I’ve always dreamed of having my own prisoners one day.”

Kaity Watson added: “34 cells means I could have 34 dogs because that's 34 built in kennels.”

Jennifer Cady said: “If I lived nearby and had more kids, I would have loved to go ‘house hunting’ one day and brought the kids here, just to see the looks on their faces lol.”





Jam Press/Paula Voss, NextHome Vibe Real Estate

Tina Muhammad commented: “It's giving paranormal investigation vibes.”

Jackie Bush said: “As a former detention officer I gotta say...there ain’t enough bleach in the world for this.”

Meanwhile, Autumn Rice had one suggestion: “Perfect for when the zombie apocalypse hits!!!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



