Hannah Montana is well and truly back, as Miley Cyrus has put the iconic blonde wig back on in the first trailer for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+.

In the Disney Channel show, Cyrus played regular teenager Miley Stewart, who lived a secret double life as pop star Hannah Montana.

During the trailer, we see Cyrus return as the legendary pop star and walking onto recreated sets of the show, including the Stewarts' home, which has Hannah's cool rotating closet in her bedroom.

"Already getting emotional," the 33-year-old admitted at the beginning of the teaser.

Taking a trip down memory lane was a family affair as Cyrus - dressed as Hannah -danced with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus (who played her father, and Hannah's manager Robby Ray Stewart, in the show), and she also looked at photo albums with her mum, Tish Cyrus.

A newly recorded version of the Hannah Montana track 'This is the Life' for the Hannah-versery can also be heard playing during the teaser.

The special promises viewers"never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from 'Hannah Montana' are brought back to life," plus, the special was filmed in front of a live studio audience and features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper.

Since the teaser dropped, fans of the series cannot contain their excitement and have noted how it has brought up feelings of nostalgia as it takes them back to watching the original show during their childhood.

One person said, "America is at war with the Middle East and Hannah Montana is back, we’re really in 2006 again."





"You see a wig and a logo while a generation sees core childhood memories, sleepovers, concert DVDs, and the best era of Disney. I'm sorry, but kids today will never understand the impact Hannah had on us," a second person said.









A third person added, "I don't think any other show ever can make me feel the emotions that this is making me feel."





"This is the life (‘:," a fourth person commented, showing a side-by-side comparison of Hannah Montana from 2006, and in 2026.





A fifth person shared, "This brings up an unexplainable level of nostalgia, welcome back Hannah Montana."





"You’ll always find your way back home," someone else said, quoting a popular Hannah Montana song.









Another person declared, "HANNAH MONTANA IS SO BACK."





One user asked, "But why aren’t cinemas re-releasing hannah montana the movie for the 20th anniversary."

When will the special be released?

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be available on Disney+ from March 24 - so not too long to wait!

