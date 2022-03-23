There are plenty of preferences to consider when dating somebody new, and a series of tweets is reminding people to consider a significant other's job before jumping into a relationship.
Kai tweeted out on Monday asking their followers, "do you guys have professions you wouldn’t date?"
With over 15k quote tweets and thousands of replies, users provided an abundance of illegal work and daredevil careers that they would not want their significant other to do.
But there were also fairly common jobs that appeared multiple times in the Twitter thread, prompting discussion between Twitter users.
Here is a list of the professions people would not want to date.
Law Enforcement / Military
By far the most popular answer amongst Twitter users was 'uniformed officers' or people who worked as police officers, detectives, and in the military.
Some users pointed out the high rate of domestic violence among law enforcement officers as a reason to avoid the profession entirely.
Cops. Not trying to be a statistic— Big Red \u201c Dirt mommy\u201d (@Big Red \u201c Dirt mommy\u201d) 1647898944
Politicians, police officers, preachers, someone in the military or retired, etc\u2026— \ud835\ude71\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude8c\ud835\ude8c\ud835\ude8a. (@\ud835\ude71\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude8c\ud835\ude8c\ud835\ude8a.) 1647920320
Other people cited their reasoning for excluding military persons from their dating pool due to the difficult nature of the job.
I said only active duty, I honestly would be worried everyday ur away from home and I don\u2019t like moving around like that so, it\u2019s a no do me.— Dr.Niggaology, PhD (@Dr.Niggaology, PhD) 1648007538
Others, like Bea, were more concerned about the violent nature of jobs.
Influencers
It's a bad day to be an influencer. Many repliers included influencers in their list of professions they're not willing to date. Some insinuated that the nature of the career is too unstable for their liking.
Imagine dating an influencer, they get canceled now they're unemployed.— Ludaway (@Ludaway) 1647947574
Other people pointed out the lack of privacy inherent to an influencer's job. Unlike most 9-5 jobs, influencers do not have a strict line between 'professional' and 'personal'.
I think it's about how with most influences every aspect of their personal life seems known to the public— the sidelines\ud83d\udeb6\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f (@the sidelines\ud83d\udeb6\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f) 1648030986
Politicians
Another popular answer amongst repliers was politicians. People felt it combined the lack of privacy and 'fakeness' from an influencer's job with the pressure of a law enforcement officer.
Anyone in a suit- never had a man approach me in a suit that made my day better— ssantasania (@ssantasania) 1647968138
Personal Trainers
One of the more humorous answers was gym trainers or personal trainers. Some people felt they may not be able to keep up with the healthy lifestyle of a professional trainer.
Physical trainers. I don\u2019t need that kind of negativity in my life.— Lakeisha (@Lakeisha) 1647964204
Personal Trainer. It\u2019s fun at first the they start talmbout, \u201cwe don\u2019t need cheat meals.\u201dpic.twitter.com/8GwfU2lezx— Balbina Lastrassi (@Balbina Lastrassi) 1647977430
Medical Professionals / Doctors
Some people find the hustle of the medical field inspiring and attractive, others not so much.
"Never will i ever make a mistake of dating medical doctors," Twitter user @chichie_vee said.
politicians, cops, military.\nDoctors are on thin ice too - it's the ego with them.— Antidepressants Enthusiast (@Antidepressants Enthusiast) 1647947179
One Twitter user pointed out the extreme difficulty in dating traveling nurses or doctors too.
Bank Teller
While bank teller was not a popular answer, one man had very good reason to avoid dating someone in the profession.
Bank Tellers at my bank \n\nI have a fear that she may clean me out in event of a breakup— Nintendo Switch Advocate (@Nintendo Switch Advocate) 1647903313
