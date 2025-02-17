What is the Project Pan beauty trend on TikTok?

Imagine this: you open TikTok or Instagram and within a few seconds you’re inundated with a seemingly endless feed of new lip glosses, blushes and setting powders. Your favourite influencers are all plugging them and there’s already a brand new trend.

At the same time, consider this scenario: payday feels like it’s years away and you really don’t have the money to splurge right now. Plus, you don’t want to waste the items you already have.

Social media savvy makeup lovers are all too familiar with this conundrum, so much so that it has inspired a social media challenge called “Project Pan 2025”.

The goal is to use up the entirety of the product until you can see the metal or plastic pan at the bottom.

It’s part of the wider “underconsumption” and “de-influencing” trend that has been bubbling away on social media recently and consists of people encouraging others to buy less, or least be more selective. This is to avoid waste, overspending and to encourage using what we already have in our makeup bags. It’s also a fantastic way to feel like you’re getting great value from your collection.

Splurge spending is one of the reasons why the UK's beauty industry flourishing and thriving despite high inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis. The British Beauty Council reported in August 2024 that the industry had bucked the trend of consumer spending falling by growing an impressive 11 per cent over the previous year. Social media and the feeling that you always need more products has helped drive consumerism and trend spend culture.

Instead of posting their latest buys, influencers are now showing their empty makeup and skincare containers. And so far the trend has been a resounding success. “Loved all the empties,” commented one viewer under a TikTok video on the trend. “Also doing a project pan and it’s crazy how slow we go through products yet we over consume! I’ve been saving so much money by using what I have now!”

“I’m starting project pan right now,” another user commented on a separate clip about a large collection of lip glosses.





@cherrymazz and I have loads more at my bfs lol ib: kaitlyn.rose.111 #projectpan #projectpan2025 #overconsumption #consumerism #beautyproducts #empties #showergel #bodywash #bodylotion #dove #bodyscrub #beauty #fyp #foryoupage #soldejaniero #perfume #bodyspray #trending #makeup #uscore #core #corecore #bf #bff #gf #Relationship #relatable #showerproducts





@matchainnit now before i get to your lip product recos, let me finish the ones i have first 💀 #makeupph #beautyph #projectpan #shopyourstash #empties #underconsumption





@chloeannfelix Project Pan 2025 Update 🌸🎀 #projectpan #projectpan2025 #projectpanupdate #overconsumption #viral #foryoupage

This year, however, more people are attempting to push against the tide, with social movements and trends such as #underconsumption and #projectpan racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

To raise awareness, financial expert Bola Sol has teamed up with Nationwide to share tips and guidance on how to stop impulse spending on that new trending item. Speaking to Indy100, she said: “Impulse spending and trend-driven purchases are the financial equivalent of fast food—satisfying in the moment but leaving you with a lingering sense of regret.”

She adds: “Overconsumption not only drains our funds but also clutters our lives with things we don’t truly value.

"I’m all for treating yourself occasionally, but it’s crucial to do so mindfully. By shifting our mindset from 'I want this now' to 'How can I invest in my future?'

"In a world that constantly tells us to spend, saving and investing in ourselves is a radical act of self-care. So, the next time you’re tempted by a trend, remember: your future self will thank you for choosing financial growth over fleeting gratification.”

How to resist impulse spending

Pause before you buy - Ask yourself: Do you really need this? Will I still want it in a month, year and week? Name three places you’ll use it. More often than not, the urge to buy will pass. I wait 48 hours and see if I still remember what’s in my basket. Unfollow temptation - If your social media feeds are filled with influencers pushing the latest trends, it might be time to hit “unfollow.” It can be seen as harsh but financially effective Set clear financial goals - Whether you’re saving for a house, building an emergency fund, or investing in a course to upskill, having clear goals makes it easier to resist unnecessary spending.

You should also read:

The top saving trends for 2025: How consumers are redefining their spending

10 of the top side hustles to boost your income in 2025

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.