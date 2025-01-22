'I feel like catfishing today': The 'unrecognizable makeup' trend on TikTok explained

TikTok is back in the US (after a long 14 hours), and now everyone is committed to making the most of their scrolling time.

It's no secret that many of the biggest beauty trends of the last few years have come straight from the platform - just look at the clean girl aesthetic, the rise of Rhode, and the flushed cheeks aplenty, inspired by none other than Moo Deng the hippo.

But while in 2024 we were attempting to pare back our routines and embrace the our natural selves, a new trend is making us completely unrecognizable.

The 'unrecognizable makeup' trend is doing exactly that - showing users how you can transform into a completely different person using just makeup - and it has us convinced to wake up three hours earlier for a trip to the office.

“‘Unrecognizable makeup’ is basically when you snatch your makeup so well that you don’t even look like the same person — and I’m feeling like catfishing today,” creator Natalie Violette explained in a now-viral video.

Think sharp eyebrows, blurred skin, fluffy lashes, and plump pouts - the more extreme the transformation, the better. Is the 2018 Kylie Jenner era about to make a comeback?

You can see the results for yourself...





"You've convinced me to buy every single product", one person wrote





The viral bed-to-glam transformations have people convinced to make more of an effort with their makeup





This one left people open-mouthed to say the least

The trend screams "my two personalities meeting each other for the first time"

Thankfully, creators are coming to the rescue with tutorials on how to achieve their look - so we can all give it a go





#makeupbase ♬ original sound - vanessanicolestern @vanessanicolestern Unrecognizable makeup!!! 2025 is your year and i’m showing you all the tips and techniques that are tried and true to feel my best sexiest self Products I used: @rhode skin glazing milk @REFY hydrate and blur primer @Haus Labs by Lady Gaga triclone skin tech foundation with @Armani beauty luminous silk @makeupbymario soft sculpt skin enhancer medium dark @Hourglass Cosmetics pearl and fawn concealer @Huda Beauty cotton candy blush @SKKN BY KIM classic matte eyeshadow palette @Lancôme waterproof lash idole Mario 2 light neutral powder @Laura Mercier chai blush Huda cherry blossom cake @makeupforever limitless brown artist colour pencil Skkn by Kim lip shimmer nude 07 @milkmakeup hydro grip setting spray #unrecognizablemakeup





