Roast of Manchester United fans spotted in psychology textbook

An A-level study book has sent Twitter into hysterics after throwing some serious shade at Manchester United fans.

Student George shared the snippet to the platform in a viral tweet that racked up hundreds of likes. The segment gives an insight into the central nervous system.

The explanation starts rather generic, stating that "the brain is the centre of all conscious awareness."

It then elaborates that the brain's outer layer, the cerebral cortex, provides humans with "higher mental functions from those of animals."

It was the roast to follow that sent Twitter into a frenzy...

It read: "Only a few living creatures – sponges, sea squirts, jellyfish and some Manchester United fans – do not have a brain."

The post was soon inundated with responses from avid football fans.

"Where is this?" one demanded before adding: "My father is a lawyer I'm going to sue them for defamation of Manchester United!"



Another added: "These AQA psychology textbooks ruin my life on the daily."

"The book was clearly written by a Looserpool fan," a third joked.

It comes after Manchester United announced a deal to sign Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst for the rest of the season. The agreement has been reached for his loan at the Turkish club to be terminated.



The 30-year-old Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg for £12m last January but was then allowed to leave on loan in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The 6ft 6in striker has scored nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this term, including the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa. Following the match, he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas' fans.

