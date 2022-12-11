The first three episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan dropped earlier this week, inevitably causing a social media storm with a mixed bag of responses.

Some hailed the hotly anticipated docuseries "incredible" with "nothing not to like," while others on Twitter encouraged people to boycott it "out of respect for their privacy".

Well now, one local pub in London has taken matters into its own hands by dedicating a beer to the Duke of Sussex: 'Harry's Bitter!'

One Twitter user turned to the platform with his newfound discovery, writing: "Kudos to the Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick (West London) for this beautifully British riposte to Harry & Meghan's self-pitying Netflix show.

He added: "Fittingly, with only 3.9% alcohol, "Harry's Bitter" is as weak as its namesake..."

The logo on the beer tap features Prince Harry's face with a red, white and blue colour scheme.

Passionate responses rolled in, once again, with one saying they loved "the Brits' sense of humour." Another added: "Fair or not, this is funny."

"Will and Kate should pop by for a drink," a third snarky comment read.

However, it didn't go down well with others who found it "unnecessarily mean, jealous and bitter."

"What's this?" One user hit back before writing: "A petty swipe at a man who did tours in Afghanistan as an infantryman and Apache gunner after losing his mum as a young boy and being forced to grieve in front of hundreds of millions of people because that's what his country expected. God, these people are pathetic."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now available to stream on Netflix. The following three will hit screens on December 15.

