Puffins make a comeback on Isle of Muck after 25 years

Puffins have been found nesting on a Co Antrim nature reserve for the first time in 25 years.

The discovery was made by Ulster Wildlife on the Isle of Muck off Islandmagee and is being hailed as a major milestone in the recovery of the vulnerable seabirds in Northern Ireland.

The comeback is the result of a seabird recovery project, launched by the nature conservation charity in 2017 to remove invasive brown rats, the biggest threat to seabird eggs and chicks, from the tiny island.

A programme of winter grazing has also been implemented to keep vegetation low to reduce cover for the rats.

The charity said that rats are a major issue for many seabird islands across the UK, and similar eradication projects elsewhere have proved vital in protecting breeding sites and helping seabirds bounce back.

Puffins were spotted prospecting the island in 2024 (Ronald Surgenor/PA)

It said the signs of recovery at the Isle of Muck have been visible for some time. Annual surveys began to record steady increases in eider ducks, guillemots, herring gulls and lesser-backed gulls on and around the island.

There was a breakthrough in 2024 when five puffins were spotted prospecting the island.

Then this summer two puffins were caught on camera coming out of a nesting burrow on the grassy cliff ledges – a positive sign that the birds are breeding.

Our hope is that the Isle of Muck will become a thriving stronghold for puffins Andy Crory

Andy Crory, Nature Reserves Manager with Ulster Wildlife, said: “For decades, there had been whispers that puffins once bred on the Isle of Muck, a story that felt more like folklore than fact.

“But now, thanks to years of hard work creating a safe haven for thousands of seabirds, that myth is becoming a reality.

“Seabirds face immense challenges globally, with 24 of the 25 breeding species at risk of local or global extinction.

While a handful of puffins on a tiny island may seem small, this moment is huge – it proves that seabird restoration works

“So, while a handful of puffins on a tiny island may seem small, this moment is huge – it proves that seabird restoration works.

“Our hope is that the Isle of Muck will become a thriving stronghold for puffins and, in time, tempt back other lost species like the Manx shearwater.

“For now, we’re waiting with great excitement to see if the first ‘pufflings’ – baby puffins – appear on the cliffs next summer.

“That truly would be the icing on the cake.”

The ongoing rat eradication programme and species monitoring at the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs via the Carrier Bag Levy.

The Isle of Muck Nature Reserve is not accessible to the public, and crossing the tidal tombolo when it becomes visible at low tide is extremely dangerous, the charity said.

Ulster Wildlife is urging people to keep away and admire the island from a safe distance to give the returning puffins the best possible chance to settle and breed successfully next summer.

To find out more about the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve, visit ulsterwildlife.org/nature-reserves.