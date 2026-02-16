Is Twitter/X down? Elon Musk's site suffers outage

Nothing unites the internet more than hurried Google searches like 'is Twitter down' and 'X outage' when the popular - but also controversial - social media platform fails to load the latest memes and reactions, but worry not, it's not just you.

X/Twitter does appear to have suffered a temporary outage on Monday (February 16). Things now appear to be operating as normal.

One of its last major outages in March 2025 saw over 1.6 million DownDetector reports, while CloudFlare issues back in November caused chaos across a number of sites, including X, Spotify, and ChatGPT.

Here's what we know about the current status of the site...

Is X/Twitter down right now?

If you' logged in to X/Twitter earlier today, then you were likely see the 'X' logo on-screen, and there it would remain, never disappearing to show your usual timeline.

As for the iOS app, new tweets on the home feed and user profiles failed to load.

According to DownDetector, more than 7,900 reports were made on the site at around 1:26pm (GMT), reaching a peak at just after 1:40pm when more than 11,000 reports were filed.

The company has not yet confirmed the cause of the disruption, which is affecting users across the world. There is currently no information available regarding when the service will be restored.

