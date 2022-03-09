A TikTok video speculating that Russian president Vladimir Putin could have Parkinson’s has gone viral.

It was posted by a nurse, who goes by the user name Haus of Petty or @musclesandnursing, and has since racked up more than two million views.

"Nurses and medical professionals, I'm gonna show you a video and this is why we should be terrified," @musclesandnursing said in the video.

The clip then shows what they perceive as Putin stumbling slightly on his right leg.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm a nurse I cannot diagnose, but I do know Parkinson's and a stroke when I see it. Parkinson's is under the umbrella of dementia," @musclesandnursing said.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder which impacts people’s movement. The symptoms usually begin gradually and tend to impact one side of the body more than the other.





While it’s all speculation, he did go on to suggest that Putin "probably had a stroke" based on the "utilisation of his right leg" and the slight jerk in his stride.



“If you've ever been to a nursing home and you see those two little old biddies just sitting there and they're like best friends?,” he added, speaking more about Parkinson's.

“It's because their communication style is on par. People with dementia are very very good at covering up their dementia."

He went on to say: "If you look at what he's doing, Vladimir Putin is mentally unstable and he's got keys to nukes.”

Speculation, but interesting speculation nonetheless.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is now well into its second week Getty Images

It comes after a clip of Russian leader Putin belting out Blueberry Hill resurfaced online, leaving people understandably confused.

Hailed as the "most messed up thing you'll see on Twitter today" (or possibly ever), Putin took to the stage at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010.

It comes two weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 1.7 million Ukrainians are thought to have fled the fighting and the total could reach 5 million, the EU said.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.