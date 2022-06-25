The ruling on Roe v Wade is having a seismic effect in the US, and it also appears to have prompted the return of QAnon's creator Q.

QAnon is a movement that has gained prominence, particularly in the United States. Its followers believe that there is an anonymous top-secret government agent named “Q” who operates within the “deep state” with access to secrets.

The identity of Q has been the subject of much speculation over recent years, and now they’re back after time away following the ruling on Friday.

It comes after the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson making the right to an abortion unconstitutional thus reversing the landmark 1972 case.

Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people. As the decision comes to fruition, nearly half the states issued near total bans on abortion.

Someone using Q’s log in returned to posting after nearly a two year hiatus, writing on the 8kun page where the user last posted in 2020.

The poster is back for the first time since December 2020 Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Shall we play a game once more? Q,” they wrote on the message board.

Q also replied to a question asking where they had been, saying: “It had to be done this way.”

“Are you ready to serve your country again?,” they added. “Remember your oath.”

Little is known about the return of Q, of whether the timing was linked with the Roe v Wade ruling - but it's certainly put the followers of QAnon on high alert.

QAnon has emerged as one of the most high-profile online conspiracy theories over recent years, with believers claiming that Hollywood is in fact a playground for paedophiles, accusing celebrities of widespread children sex trafficking and drinking the blood of infants.