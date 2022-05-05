Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total.



The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

The answers for May 5 are:



SONIC, denoting, relating to, or of the nature of sound or sound waves.

SHACK, a roughly built hut or cabin.

CABIN, a private room or compartment on a ship.

BROOM, a long-handled brush of bristles or twigs, used for sweeping.





Didn't guess correctly? There are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at.

