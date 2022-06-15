A 61-year-old grandmother to 17 children is preparing to have a baby with her 24-year-old husband.

In 2021, Cheryl McGregor tied the knot with her husband Quran McCain after meeting him at a Dairy Queen shop in Rome, Georgia, in 2012.

McCain, who was just 15 at the time, was working for Cheryl's son, Chris.

However, it wasn't until eight years later, in 2020, that the two reconnected, and sparks flew. They dated for about a year before McCain proposed to her.

After a live-streaming wedding to over 20,000 people, Cheryl and McCain are looking to take the next step in their relationship and bring a child into the world.

"He's always wanted children, and I want to be the mother to his child. Of course, because of my age, we'll have to get a surrogate or adopt, which we're looking into," Cheryl said.

According to The Mirror, her seven children, whose ages range from 29 to 41, all said they would team up to help raise the new baby.

Her grandchildren have also accepted McCain into their lives and call him "pawpaw," which is slang for grandpa.

The large age gap between the spouses has provoked a lot of interest on TikTok, where McCain has garnered 2.2 million followers as he shares videos of himself and Cheryl.

While chatting about their plans to welcome a baby, Cheryl told McClain's following that they're "going to have a baby this year."

"It's coming, 2022, McCain added.

The couple are also "still looking" for the best way to have their baby, but they are also reported to have already started shopping for baby strollers.

People on Tik Tok have expressed mixed emotions about McCain's videos, with some in support of the pair and others not so much.

However, he has insisted that he and Cheryl are very serious and committed to one another and described them as a "team."

"She is my wife. Till death do us part, we ain't going nowhere. Forever," he said before kissing Cheryl's lips.

In conversation with News 24 following their wedding, Cheryl said she never felt a stronger connection with another man.

"He is my soulmate, he genuinely makes me happy, and I make him happy," she told the outlet.

"He is in tune with his emotions, which makes us so much closer, and it's what I love most about him."

