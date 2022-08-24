Surveillance cameras in Ithaca, New York captured a jaw-dropping battle between a rabid fox and a woman.

The footage from July shows a woman exiting her home while talking on her cell phone. Unbeknownst to the woman a rabid fox was approaching her.

The fox immediately went for the woman's ankle which the Ithaca woman tried to shake off. But the rabid fox was determined to continue attacking her as it went back at her over and over again.

At one point, the fox leapt onto the woman's arm and chest.

Luckily a man with a large object ran to help the woman fight the fox which led the rabid animal to run away.

"A cousin of mine was attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY. She's OK. But geez this video is crazy!" Ed Russo tweeted attaching the video.

The dramatic fight was viewed more than 38k times.

Russo followed-up his initial tweet with another one clarifying that his cousin was 'treated immediately' for any injuries obtained during the attack and is doing ok.

In a Facebook post made by Russo, he said the fox was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

Animals that carry rabies, likes foxes, can spread the virus to humans via bite.

If a person comes into contact with a rabid animal it is necessary to received medical attention as soon as possible to prevent the infection from spreading.

Once the virus reached the human brain it is almost always fatal.

