'Rachel Dolezal' punished over explicit OnlyFans images

Nkechi Diallo, formally known as Rachel Dolezal, has lost her teaching job as a result of an OnlyFans account.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Diallo was an employee at an Arizona school and was linked to an OnlyFans account seemingly featuring the 46-year-old. The images were reportedly shared to Reddit.

Diallo was reportedly an after-school instructor last August with a contract running until May 2024, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

An Instagram account had several mentions of an OnlyFans account said to share "creative content and [gives] fans a more intimate look into my life" for a $9.99 per month.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," Julie Farbarik, a spokeswoman for the Catalina Foothills Unified School District #16, told PEOPLE. "Her posts are contrary to our district's ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."



Diallo first made headlines back in November 2015 when she told The Real she was "biologically born White to White parents, but I identify as Black" since 2006.

She went on to release a book called In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black & White World.

Diallo later changed her name in 2017 from Rachel Dolezal after a judge granted her request.

She moved to Arizona, where she revealed she was struggling to find a job. She turned to braiding hair and painting to make money for her and her family.

