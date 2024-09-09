Raygun crowned number one breakdancer in the world despite Olympics results

Despite Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn receiving zero points for her breakdancing debut at the Paris Olympics, that hasn't stopped her from securing the top spot in the world rankings according to the World DanceSport Federation.

Raygun transformed into a viral sensation when she took to the Olympic floor to showcase her moves. Some recreated the routine on social media, while others harshly turned the dance into a meme.

However, the World DanceSport Federation has ranked Raygun number one in the world in its latest September rankings, with Olympic medallists Ami 'Ami' Yuasa, Dominika 'Nicka' Banevic and Liu '671' Qingyi not making the list.

It comes after the dancer broke her silence in a world-first interview with The Project, where she said it's been "really sad" to hear the criticisms online.

When asked whether she thought she was the best breaker in Australia, Raygun said: "I think my record speaks to that."

Elsa/Getty Images

"While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly," she added.

Raygun said she has no desire to remain in the spotlight and has decided to take a break from competing. She also said she had not even watched her Paris Olympics performance.

"I don't think I'll be competing for a while. Not really wanting to be in the spotlight, breaking, competing," she said.

"Like, it's been a bit of a process to try and start dancing again. Like, that's actually been tough. You know, it was my medicine, and then it turned into my source of stress!



"So, I'm really happy that it gets to go back to being my medicine. I can kind of finally feel free again, so yeah, I'm looking forward to breaking, but, no, I don't think I'll compete for a while."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.