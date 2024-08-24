Underwater dancer recreates Raygun's breakdance and people are obsessed

The Paris Olympics may have been and gone, but Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn's performance lives on.

Aussie B-girl Raygun took the Olympics by storm at the sporting event's breaking debut. While the dancer didn't score a single point from the judges, the performance became an iconic talking point across the globe.

Even Adele paused her Munich concert to chime in on the action, saying it made her "very happy."

"It’s all me and my friends have been talking about. And I am not saying anything, but I think it’s the best thing that has happened at the Olympics for the entire time," she said.

And now, famed underwater dancer Kristina Makushenko has revived the routine, and people are obsessed.

"Underwater Breakdance Olympics 2024," she wrote on her official TikTok account, adding: "Such signature moves."



@kristimakush95 Underwater Breakdance Olympics 2024 🥇🕺🏽😆 ⠀ Such signature moves 🇦🇺🦘🐍 #RayGun #BreakDance #Olympics2024 #Underwater #DanceVideo #Olympics





"You’re the only one that can get the gold for this routine," one of the 1.2 million viewers wrote. "Underwater, strength, Breath control, heels, swag and breakdancing!"

"You are now StingRay," another humoured, while a third penned: "Olympic pool breakdancing new sport"

Another added: "Didn't think these could get any better. This is absolutely outstanding."

Meanwhile, an AI version of Raygun's routine cropped up online, and the results were rather disturbing.

Raygun’s legs appeared to turn into a torso before two male heads popped out of it at different angles. In another snippet, the head of the AI-generated person disappeared completely leaving just two arms and two legs performing the dance moves.

