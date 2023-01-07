Woman fuming after husband suggests using paternity leave to go on holiday

A woman is fuming at her husband because he wants to use paternity leave to go on holiday.

Posting on Reddit, the man explained he angered his wife after he said he wanted to use the last two weeks out of his eight week allowance to go on holiday to see his family, without cutting into his annual leave.

"She thinks that I should take two weeks when the baby is born and six weeks when she goes back to work so that we don't need to put the kid in childcare until he's 14- weeks- old," he explained.

He continued: "I can spend six weeks with the baby when she goes back to work but I won't take the first two weeks off. Or, I can take two weeks off when the baby is born and then four weeks off when she goes back to work. This is my preference.

"My wife says this is unacceptable and that I'm prioritizing [sic] my family over her and the baby. I disagree. I don't think it makes much of a difference if the baby starts daycare at 12 or 14 weeks.

"I only get to see my family once or twice a year since they moved out of state and I think this is a good opportunity to do so without it impacting our vacation time. "

Who do you think is in the right?

