A Reddit user has revolted the internet so what's new?

This time, the crime is putting Wotsits in soup.

Posting on the platform, the unnamed user questioned whether putting the cheese flavoured snacks in what appears to be tomato soup was "awful or genius".

It didn't take them long to get their answer.

Responding to the culinary creation, people thought it was grim, to say the least:

One said: "Croutons are crunchy. Wotsits will just disintegrate into sludge. Firm 'no' from me!"

Another wrote: "Sit in the corner you cheesy fingered freak."

"I wanna puke," proclaimed a third.

And a fourth said: "Police please, I think I’ve just witnessed a crime."

Somehow we don't think the Reddit user has a future as a chef.

