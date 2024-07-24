People are seeking partners to help tackle the cost of living crisis

Gen Z and millennials are swiping right for financial security amid the cost of living crisis, as many are experiencing the difficulties of unaffordable rent prices.

Financial comparison site Finder discovered that 15 per cent of Australians moved in with their partners earlier than anticipated. They also revealed that one in 10 people decided to shack up to make rent more affordable.

One woman, who experienced the struggle first-hand, shared her experience with AU News.

TikToker Tay (@taye_taye_) said she realised she'd have to "couple up" if she ever wanted to buy a property.

"I see people who have been able to stay at home or move in with partners now being able to afford houses or have great savings while I’m out here trying to just afford my rent and bills every week," she told the publication.

"I don’t think I’ll be able to afford to buy a house unless I have a dual income to contribute to it."

Tay isn't alone in thinking that her rent and groceries would be more affordable if she "had a partner to help out in these scenarios".

Earlier this year, research also revealed that Gen Z is bringing back virtual dating due to the cost of living crisis.

The dating app Wingman found that a staggering 65 per cent of users between the ages of 18 to 27 opt for a video call over a physical first date.

"People can't afford rent, let alone going on a date," singleton Eunice Cycle toldBusiness Insider.

"Obviously you've got to put yourself out there, you've got to be a bit vulnerable to get into a relationship," founder Tina Wilson said. "But you have to think about yourself first. And it's absolutely fine to say, you know what? I can't be spending money on a date. I've got to budget."

