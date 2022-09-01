A new study has revealed that religious devotees lead a much better sex life. After analysing responses from over 15,000 adults in the UK, researchers discovered correlations between religion and sexual satisfaction.

According to the Journal of Sex Research, married women come out on top with more enjoyable sex lives than non-practising women.

Outside of marriage, researchers revealed sex was not considered satisfying for both men and women. While men insisted they couldn't complain, they held less favourable attitudes towards casual sex.

"For women, it is found that having no sexual partners, as well as having ten or more lifetime sexual partners, is associated with lower satisfaction from sex life," said Nitzan Peri-Rotem of the University of Exeter.

Meanwhile, men seemingly weren't too fussed about their numbers.

"Among men, on the other hand, no relationship is found between the number of lifetime sexual partners and sexual satisfaction," she added.

Overall, 11 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women made up the study and said that religion was an important factor in their lives.

Interestingly, religious men and women were said to have less sex on average. However, their sex life satisfaction was higher.

Vegard Skirbekk from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and Columbia University said that "religious individuals are less likely to engage in casual sex and are more likely to limit sexual activity to a relationship based on love."



"This can lead to lower expectations of sexual activity outside a formal union, as well as increased satisfaction from sex life in general."

Peri-Rotem added: "The relationship between sex frequency and sexual satisfaction is neither simple nor straightforward.".

