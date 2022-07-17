Pesky stains aren't the one. But now, one expert has revealed a quick and easy hack to say goodbye to yellow stains once and for all.

When sweat reacts with chemicals in antiperspirants, laundry detergent or bacteria, it can result in stubborn yellow stains. These can be even more annoying during the hotter days.

Well, fear no more, as Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk has shared a tip to get rid of stains using two cupboard essentials: baking soda and white vinegar.

He told the Express that dabbing an old toothbrush into the homemade paste would lift the stain. Leave for around 30 minutes before simply wiping away with a clean cloth.

"If you’re removing yellow stains from white upholstery, reach for the baking soda and vinegar," he said.



"Apply a small amount of baking soda to the stain, dunk an old toothbrush in vinegar and scrub the baking powder into the stain. Wipe away the residue with a clean, damp cloth."

So how does it work?

Baking soda is a versatile product that goes beyond making cakes.

Alkaline neutralises the acid; that's why the powder makes a great team with an acid like vinegar. It's abrasive, which gives it the grit to dislodge particles.

The solution isn't just restricted to clothes either. It's also a great cleaning product in the kitchen, though Live Science say, "it's important to not combine them in equal amounts because you need to keep the mixture in either the acidic or basic side of the neutral value."

You can use it to freshen up your sinks, kill mildew in laundry, clean grout and remove hard water stains.

