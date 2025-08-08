Renee Rapp doesn’t know who Joe Rogan is - and men are spiralling

Singer and Gen Z icon, Renee Rapp, has done what few dare to do in 2025: she’s admitted, out loud and on camera, that she has absolutely no idea who Joe Rogan is — and some parts of the internet, predictably, are having a collective meltdown.

The ‘Leave Me Alone’ singer was speaking on the podcast Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper when she dropped the cultural bombshell that’s since sent a certain type of man into a tailspin.

“I need you to tell me something,” Rapp shared. “Who the f*** is Joe Rogan? Because I saw something using his name today and I was like ‘what is that?’”

“And it was not the first time I’ve heard that name,” she continued. “But I’m not sure who that is.”

From there, Cooper tried to help Rapp piece together just who this elusive man might be. Rapp quizzed whether he was in Ocean’s Eleven? (No, he wasn’t.)

Still stumped, Rapp pulled out her phone, determined to figure out who this Joe Rogan character actually is. Cooper attempted to jog her memory with a mention of Fear Factor, the early-noughties NBC show Rogan hosted between 2001 and 2006.

But Rapp wasn’t biting.

Had she ever watched the UFC? Cooper asked.

“He’s a fighter?” Rapp asked. “He’s my height. I guess you don’t have to be tall to be a fighter.”

It didn’t take long for Rapp’s humorous confession to ruffle a few feathers – or, rather, to send a certain section of the internet into complete disarray.

Commenters piled in, many clearly struggling to comprehend how someone could exist without knowing who the Joe Rogan is. One person summed it up perfectly: “A whole lotta fragile masculinity in this comment section.”

Some insisted Rapp had to be joking. “Dude has the most successful podcast in the world, she’s clearly taking the p**s,” they wrote.

Others, like a man named Dave, said: “More like who is Renee Rapp???”

Another, Josh, added: “No idea who she is.”

A third man chimed in: “Who are you? I live in Iraq and I know Joe Rogan. What rock are you hiding under?”

Still, not everyone was frothing at the mouth. Many came to Rapp’s defence – and had a bit of fun in the process.

“I also don’t know who Joe Rogan is, but I learned a lot of dudes in this comment section would drop to their knees if he told them too lol,” one user pointed out.

Another added: “So many older people on here embarrassing themselves. She wasn’t dissing him, she genuinely didn’t know who he was. She’s young and cool, of course, she doesn’t know who he is because he’s neither.”

