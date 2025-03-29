Joe Rogan will 'never return' to Canada for UFC event – and would rather visit Russia

Joe Rogan has spoken about Canada amid rising tensions with the US, saying he will ‘never return to Canada’ for a UFC again – and adding that he would rather go to Russia than return to the country.

Rogan, who previously endorsed Donald Trump before the election, recently spoke on his podcast and confirmed he would not be going to UFC 315, which takes place in Montreal, Canada in May.

“I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore. I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia," Rogan said on the podcast.

He also said that the Canadian government is “terrible”, but added that the “Canadian people are awesome".

Rogan also spoke about tensions between the two countries amid the ongoing trade war on his podcast, laughing off the idea of Canada becoming the ‘51st state’ of the USA.

"That's never going to happen. That's so crazy. He asked them to be the 51st state," he said.

"I had a conversation with Trump about it, 'because I started calling him Governor Trudeau just for fun and then [a] lot people saying it's a good idea, maybe it is a good idea'".

It comes after boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya accused Rogan of not allowing him on his podcast amid Rogan’s derogatory comments about him .

Rogan has become a top name in the podcasting industry, with his Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience , one of my the most successful in the world.

The podcast has featured several guests, many of whom come from the world of fighting – an industry Rogan has a history with.

But, one person who is upset to have never been allowed on the pod is the American former six-weight boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya, who is also in a long-running feud with UFC CEO and Rogan’s close friend Dana White.

