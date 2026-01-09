Xbox Developer Direct to have 'secret' fourth game claims insider

A gaming industry insider has claimed there will be a "secret fourth game" at Xbox's upcoming Developer Direct.

Xbox recently announced a Developer Direct for 22 January when a first look at gameplay for Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and Beast of Reincarnation from Game Freak, the main studio behind the Pokemon games, will be shown.

But shinobi602 has claimed those three will not be the only ones being showcased.

On ResetEra, shinobi602 responded to a comment and said: "There's a 'secret' fourth game."

It's claimed by reporter Rebs Gaming that shinobi602 also said it will be from a studio "who launched a game this past year" before the post was edited to say "excited for Fable".

shinobi602's claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit with gamers having their say in the comments.

One said: "He said it was from one of their teams who released a game last year. I'd be willing to bet money it's Double Fine. Tim said in an interview that they broke their company into multiple dev teams to make smaller games, very similarly to what they did after Brutal Legend with releases like Costume Quest, Stacking etc."

Another posted: "Obviously there's a secret game, you can clearly see space on the bottom left."

"KNACK ON XBOX!?" a third commented.

A fourth speculated: "Fable trilogy remakes / remastered collection."

"I was expecting Clockwork Revolution to be in this showcase but I doubt it will be the secret game," said a fifth.

