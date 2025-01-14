A reporter tested a 'knife-proof' vest on television - with disastrous consequences

A television news journalist tested a “knife-proof” vest on air, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Television can throw up a whole host of unforeseen moments that make headlines, like the dog that caused NSFW chaos in the background of a TV interview or the news reporter who has blown over in a storm.

For one journalist in Israel, an unfortunate on-air moment occurred when he was showcasing a “knife-proof” protective vest in his report for Israel’s Channel 1 in 2016.

Journalist Eitam Lachover wore the gear while the vest company’s vice president, Yaniv Montakyo, took out a steel commando knife from its sheath and explained it is used by militaries around the world.

When Montakyo explained he was going to do a demonstration of the vest’s capabilities on Lachover, the journalist looked nervous and asked: “You are going to stab me with this?”

The VP replied: “You have nothing to worry about, we are very confident in our product. This product can protect from knives that are stronger than this one, may I? Don't be afraid.”

However, it seems Lachover had good reason to be sceptical as the knife ended up going through the vest and piercing his skin.

Montakyo stabbed Lachover with the knife four times, stating afterwards: “I missed”.

Lachover later revealed that a stab had been into a section of the vest that didn’t have a protective barrier and he had to go to hospital for treatment.

In a post to X/Twitter at the time, Lachover confirmed: “Superficial puncture, some stitches in the back and I was discharged home. Many thanks to everyone who expressed concern!”

