Dog causes NSFW chaos in background of live TV interview

Call The Midwife's Helen George was left red-faced during a live TV interview on Morning Live, when her dog sat in on the interview, and proved to be the biggest distraction.

"Charlie's been the star of today's Morning Live", noted Gethin Jones, before George turned around to realise the pooch was doing some...ahem, personal care.

Frantically using her hands to cover him up on the screen, the studio burst into laughter at his antics.



Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter