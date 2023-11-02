News reporter blown over by Storm Ciaran in dramatic live TV report

Storm Ciaran is currently battering the Channel Islands and part of the UK, and it's definitely not making work easy for news reporters.

Sky News' Ashna Hurynag was reporting live from St Helier this morning (2 November), when the weather became so violent, it pushed her over.

"It has to be said, I've never felt wind speeds like this", she told the camera.

Thankfully she was able to get up unharmed and continue with the report.

