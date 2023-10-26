Should parents pay more in restaurants if they don’t control their kids properly?

That’s the controversial policy one establishment is implementing, and it’s proving divisive online.

Toccoa River Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia, USA has been widely discussed online after a message from the site was posted on Reddit.

The message allegedly states that there would be a surcharge for “adults unable to parent”.

While the charge isn’t exactly clear (it’s listed, simply, as being “$$$”), the fact that they’re taking issue with noisy families isn’t sitting well with everyone.

It’s not the only unusual payment that the restaurant installed, either.

According to the post on Reddit, there’s also a $3 surcharge for sharing meals and a 20 percent gratuity for parties over six.

Safe to say, the post divided opinion.

One commented: “If I read this at a restaurant I would probably leave. Charge for unruly kids and a ‘share charge $3’ like who cares if I wanna share my food once I pay for it?”

Another said: “The number of red flags on this menu, I'd just go ahead and say no thanks. I mean, the parenting thing is one bit, but if they can't get their shit together enough to deal with setting a price that deals with their credit card fees, and their solution is to show the cheap price and add a surcharge?”

Another added: "This is an absolute trap, I'm leaving quickly regardless of wether my child is there or not."

