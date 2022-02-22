Sometimes, just sometimes, the internet really can be a wonderful place.

A video of a completely random collection of celebrities singing ‘Let It Be’ has resurfaced online and it's already on its way to going viral, and to be honest we’re just going to let you watch it before we say anything more.

Because it really does have to be seen to be believed.

The most incredible and totally unconnected array of people gathered for the video, which was shot back in 2010 for a show called Gylne Tider (Golden Times) which aired on Norwegian TV.

The Most Random Celebs Ever Sing 'Let It Be' TV2

In breathtaking scenes, dozens of celebs sing along from a totally realistic and non-CGI beach on the channel TV2, delivering a version of the classic song that The Beatles themselves would have been proud of.

Some even appeared to be singing their own verses, too.

It starts off with the dulcet tones of Roger Moore, before everyone from Huey Lewis to Jason Alexander, Tonya Harding, Paul McKenna, Pamela Anderson, Leslie Nielsen and Mickey Rourke get involved.

Twitter users can’t quite believe what they’re seeing - or they managed to go 12 years without seeing it.

After all, where else would you see Glenn Close, Dolph Lungren and John Nettles all together in the same clip?

The list of names involved really is staggering, with the likes of Sheryl Lee, Jamie Walters, Larry Drake, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Judd Nelson, Robert Englund, Roy Marsden, Boyzone, Dan Jansen, Harpo, Maria McKee, Right Said Fred and Daryl Hannah all involved.

The clip appears to be a partial lip dub of the Ferry Aid cover version of 'Let It Be' which was a charity single in the UK.

The video proved slightly controversial at the time too, with some allegedly claiming the video was filmed under false pretences – including Married With Children star David Faustinoho, who apparently thought it was being made for charity.

A TV2 spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2010 that all the celebrities in the video “were happy to be a part of it” and that the performances were not acquired under false premises.

“After an interview with each celebrity we asked them if they would participate,” said TV2’s Bjarne Laastad. “We told them it would be based on Let It Be and made in the manner of the artist-charity videos of the 80s and 90s.”

Regardless of how it came about, we’re so glad it did – and we’ll be tuning into Norwegian TV a lot more from now on.

