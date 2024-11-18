Donald Trump's upcoming health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has been spotted tucking into a McDonald's Big Mac after pledging to "make America healthy again".

In a post shared on X/Twitter, Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr and RFK Jr were pictured on a private plane heading to the Ultimate Fighting Championship bout in New York.

The four of them all had McDonald's meals in front of them, despite RFK Jr's promise to make the country healthy again and criticising the president-elect's diet as "really bad".

"Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Trump's eldest son humoured as the caption, which prompted hundreds of fellow X users to chime in on the action.

"Bobby is trying to be a good sport, but really crying inside," one joked, while another added: "I feel like 'starts tomorrow' is going to be the continuous insistence of every promise."

A third wrote: "RFK being forced to eat the McDonald's after campaigning on MAHA is peak Trump."

Many more pointed out his disgruntled facial expression.

During his campaign, RFK Jr specifically hit out at McDonald's and its cooking methods.

In October, he said that the famed fast food joint should cook their French fries in tallow fat rather than seed oils, adding that the oils are "one of the most unhealthy ingredients that we have in foods," linking them to "body-wide inflammation".

Elsewhere in a podcast last week, he criticised Trump's diet saying, "the stuff that he eats is really bad".

"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto (Trump's) airplane is just poison," he said on the Joe Polish podcast. "You don't have a choice, you're either given KFC or Big Macs."

