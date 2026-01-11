The 83rd Annual Golden Globes are just hours away, promising one of the glitziest nights of the year – but there's one celebrity who won’t be joining the festivities: Ricky Gervais.

The comedian, who has hosted the awards five times, is skipping the 2026 ceremony, putting it down to distance and wanting some peace and quiet at home.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, he shared: "I didn’t have any joy watching my fat face on screen...

"I’m probably not going to the Golden Globes … It’s too far to go. It takes a lot to get me off the couch with my cat and my girlfriend watching Netflix. I love the work, I love writing, I love creating, I love stand-up, but all the other stuff I could really do without."

Getty Images

Gervais is best known for his sharp humour and his work in comedy, from creating and starring in the original UK version of The Office to his celebrated stand-up specials, including Mortality, which earned him a 2026 Golden Globes nomination in the Best Standup Comedy on Television category.

One of his Golden Globes opening monologues went viral at the 2020 ceremony and resurfaces every year, where he reminded the audience: "they're all jokes, we’re all gonna die soon, and there’s no sequel, so remember that."

That night, his jokes targeted everyone from Prince Andrew to Leonardo DiCaprio, and poked fun at supposed 'celebrity friendships' with Jeffrey Epstein: "Shut up! I know he's your friend, but I don't care."

The 2026 Golden Globes air Sunday,11 January, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

In the US, the ceremony can be watched live on CBS or streamed via Paramount+.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.