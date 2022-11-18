There is complete and utter disarray on Twitter today as people are fearing that the website could be gone at any moment due to the changes that Elon Musk has made.

The South African billionaire and richest man in the world purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October but so far the changes that he has introduced, such as a paid verified service, have failed to take off and now Musk is laying off thousands of employees.

Earlier this week he asked to conform to 'insane productivity levels' and a 'hardcore' style of working or risk losing their jobs by Thursday. Spoiler alert: Not many of them fancied working long grueling hours and it has now been estimated that hundreds of staff have now joined a mass exodus from Twitter.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Further reports state that Twitter has now closed all of its offices to its staff members with immediate effect until Monday 21st November, at the latest.

Given all the drama and the uncertainty of Twitter's future, you can forgive people for being a little hysterical. Hashtags such as #RIPTwitter have begun to trend on the website with other sites such as Mastodon and Tumblr also beginning to trend.

In moments like this Twitter does what it does best and makes memes so enjoy these while you still can.

































































































































To show that there might not be too much to worry about, even Elon Musk has posted his own meme.

Just a note: If you are reading this and you can't see any of the memes it's probably because Twitter has gone.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.