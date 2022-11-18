There is complete and utter disarray on Twitter today as people are fearing that the website could be gone at any moment due to the changes that Elon Musk has made.
The South African billionaire and richest man in the world purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October but so far the changes that he has introduced, such as a paid verified service, have failed to take off and now Musk is laying off thousands of employees.
Earlier this week he asked to conform to 'insane productivity levels' and a 'hardcore' style of working or risk losing their jobs by Thursday. Spoiler alert: Not many of them fancied working long grueling hours and it has now been estimated that hundreds of staff have now joined a mass exodus from Twitter.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Further reports state that Twitter has now closed all of its offices to its staff members with immediate effect until Monday 21st November, at the latest.
Given all the drama and the uncertainty of Twitter's future, you can forgive people for being a little hysterical. Hashtags such as #RIPTwitter have begun to trend on the website with other sites such as Mastodon and Tumblr also beginning to trend.
In moments like this Twitter does what it does best and makes memes so enjoy these while you still can.
\u201cElon Musk to his last 6 Twitter employees tomorrow\u201d— Culture Crave \ud83c\udf7f (@Culture Crave \ud83c\udf7f) 1668750924
\u201cif you have a twitter crush on someone you legally have to tell them tonight\u201d— Zack Bornstein (@Zack Bornstein) 1668736250
\u201cElon Musk is the Liz Truss of the internet\u201d— Andrew Hunter Murray (@Andrew Hunter Murray) 1668760461
\u201cAnd you may say to yourself, "My God, what have I done?"\u201d— Captain Howdy (@Captain Howdy) 1668764136
\u201c"Do I look like I know how Mastodon works?"\u201d— RETRO: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@RETRO: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1668741067
\u201chttps://t.co/bNkkQoH0Ae\u201d— JRR Jokien (Parody) \ud83d\udde1\ufe0f\ud83c\udff9\ud83e\ude93 (@JRR Jokien (Parody) \ud83d\udde1\ufe0f\ud83c\udff9\ud83e\ude93) 1668732533
\u201cStumbling across old dril screenshots on a reddit forum five years from now\u201d— Murtaza Hussain (@Murtaza Hussain) 1668730948
\u201c"maybe Elon might actually fix Twitter"\n\n3 weeks later:\u201d— Saberspark (@Saberspark) 1668736901
\u201cWhen twitter dies we take over mumsnet\u201d— \u300e Big Naturals \u300f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udf40 (@\u300e Big Naturals \u300f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udf40) 1668760625
\u201cImagine people who died on the titanic finding out we compared that to this\u201d— gianmarco (@gianmarco) 1668733797
\u201cIn retrospect it was not a good idea to let this guy take over twitter\u201d— Nish Kumar (@Nish Kumar) 1668763677
\u201cIf Twitter goes down not being able to tweet about it is gonna be the hardest part\u201d— Adam Serwer \ud83c\udf5d (@Adam Serwer \ud83c\udf5d) 1668729505
\u201cGLADLY accepting my severance deal from twitter today. I seriously can\u2019t take working like this anymore\u201d— neopet sematary (@neopet sematary) 1668621370
\u201chttps://t.co/zTs2htVfkD\u201d— socialist sopranos memes (@socialist sopranos memes) 1668738283
\u201c\u201cAnd we used to use an app called Twitter to get global news in real time and make jokes about serious issues\u2026\u2026\u201d\u201d— nathan (@nathan) 1668738740
\u201cMany people are saying Elon Musk should run for RNC chair.\u201d— Chris Hayes (@Chris Hayes) 1668736171
\u201cIn case Twitter goes down you can find me drunkenly walking around Trafalgar Square at 3am shouting about how shit the government is at strangers.\u201d— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1668761283
\u201cDamn, y'all, just opened the app on my phone and it's already happened. #TwitterDown\u201d— Jensen Harris (@Jensen Harris) 1668736186
\u201cTwitter tonight\u2026\u201d— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@Wu-Tang is for the Children) 1668736657
\u201cenvisioning all the extra time in the day after twitter is gone\u201d— Amanda (@Amanda) 1668771735
\u201cGetting on Twitter to monitor the downfall of Twitter is fucking wild\u201d— Laura Bassett (@Laura Bassett) 1668730945
\u201cThis is pretty much everyone on Twitter right now\u201d— David Dennis Jr. (@David Dennis Jr.) 1668772987
\u201cThis morning on #Twitter feels like if Leonardo DiCaprio popped his head out of the water and asked Kate Winslet if he could get his drawing back.\u201d— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1668772971
\u201cElon at the company christmas party at twitter hq this year with all the employees that are left #RIPTwitter\u201d— Pizza Dad (@Pizza Dad) 1668773121
\u201cMe looking back at my few followers one last time since Twitter is about to shut down.\n #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown\u201d— Annie (@Annie) 1668773431
\u201cElon Musk when he becomes the only employee at Twitter HQ...!!\n\n@elonmusk #Twitter #RIPTwitter\u201d— Rajkumar Singh (@Rajkumar Singh) 1668772256
\u201cSnapchat Facebook and every other social media platform showing up to Twitter\u2019s funeral #RIPTwitter\u201d— Opeyemi (@Opeyemi) 1668772074
To show that there might not be too much to worry about, even Elon Musk has posted his own meme.
Just a note: If you are reading this and you can't see any of the memes it's probably because Twitter has gone.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.