Everybody knows a David Brent – and one of the people in the frame to be the next prime minister has channelled his inner cringy boss on more than one occasion.

Rishi Sunak looks all set to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, and a number of his recent quotes have been compared to Ricky Gervais’s comedy creation.

Brent, of course, was the focus of hugely influential sitcom The Office, and its depiction of the painfully un-self-aware manager of a regional paper merchants.

Sunak, the former Chancellor, has had his fair share of uncomfortable and unintentionally funny moments in his political career to date – and social media users have compared him to Brent before.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Can you tell them apart? Getty/BBC

The pair might have more in common than Sunak would like – but could you pick out a selection of his quotes from Brent’s?

We’ve put together a fun little quiz featuring a selection of 10 of the two men’s most bizarre, amusing and awkward quotes. All you have to do is guess whether Sunak or Brent said them.

Let’s see how you get on:

1. “You don’t need luck when you’ve got 71 per cent of the population behind you.”

A) Sunak



B) Brent

2. “There’s a way to optimise how much stuff you can get in a dishwasher.”



A) Sunak



B) Brent

3. “On a graph of people versus task, where does the line go?”

A) Sunak



B) Brent

4. “I’m an educator. I’m a motivator of people.”

A) Sunak



B) Brent

5. “When this is over, and it will be over, we want to look back on this moment and remember the many small acts of kindness done by us and to us.”

A) Sunak



B) Brent

6. "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class, but... well, not working class.”

A) Sunak



B) Brent

7. “The bosses are panicking. They’re going, ‘Oh, cut back, lose staff. That’s the way forward. That’ll save money. Will it?’”



A) Sunak



B) Brent

8. “Guys, we totally smashed it!”



A) Sunak



B) Brent

9. “Nothing ever changes by staying the same. Quite literally.”



A) Sunak



B) Brent

10. “I’m a Coke addict. A total Coke addict… Coca-Cola addict. Just for the record. Just to be totally clear.”



A) Sunak



B) Brent

How’d you get on? Check your answers below and feel free to let us know your score.

Answers:

1. Brent 2. Sunak 3. Brent 4. Brent 5. Sunak 6. Sunak 7. Brent 8. Sunak 9. Brent 10. Sunak

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

