Someone put Rishi Sunak's leadership campaign video to Succession's theme tune and it is too perfect for words.

This week, the former chancellor resigned from his role, triggered a flurry of other government resignations in doing so, and therefore had a hand in bringing down prime minister Boris Johnson.

And to put the icing on the proverbial cake - he is now standing for leadership of the party to replace Johnson and it looks like he has been prepped to do so for quite some time.

That's right - pretty Successionish.

So it is just *chef's kiss* that the theme tune from the drama - about a wealthy family fighting for control over a major company in case you didn't know - fits perfectly over Sunak's campaign video.

If you don't believe us, take a look for yourself:

Among those who have announced their support for Sunak are Mark Spencer, former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, and ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison.

But Logan Roy did not immediately respond to indy100's request for comment to see if he also backs Sunak. Not.

