Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been slammed for metaphorically "laughing at the public" after claims that his millionaire wife has declared non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill.

A 'non-dom' status can save a person from paying UK tax on income from dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas or bank interest. Additionally, it means an individual can avoid paying UK inheritance tax. The decision to pay less tax through non-dom status is optional.

Meanwhile, the UK population are required to pay tax on all of their income.

Akshata Murthy's family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn. According to two people familiar with her financial arrangements, the 'non-dom' status was used even after Sunak was put in charge of setting taxes for the country in February 2020.

The tax status could have saved millions in foreign earnings over several years.

The Treasury declined to comment. A representative for Sunak did not respond to multiple requests for comment.



In a statement issued after publication, a spokesperson for Murthy claimed that she had to use non-dom status because of her Indian citizenship.

The spokesperson told The Independent: "Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent's home.

"India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income."

Inevitably, people were disgusted by the revelation – especially as the cost of living crisis rages on.















































The Labour Party has since called on Sunak to "urgently explain" how much his family has saved on tax bills.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Milliband and deputy leader Angela Rayner have argued for an inquest to be held. Milliband told GMB it needs to be looked at, while Rayner said, "Rishi Sunak is laughing at you", adding that he has his own "important questions" to answer about holdings in his wife's company.

