Robbie Williams' weird and wonderful biopic Better Manwas released in cinemas on Boxing Day (26 December) but there's one thing that has perplexed his fans - the fact that some Americans learning who he is for the first time.

As a result, it's led bewildered Brits to educate them on the pop star's career and biggest hits.

The former Take That star isn't monkeying around after teaming up with director Michael Gracey for a film about the star's life. The project has been in the works since 2021 and is out now.

The big plot twist? His character is a Planet of the Apes-style CGI monkey.

In the trailer, Jonno Davies plays Williams from his early years to the main stage with the hit 'Let Me Entertain You' playing in the background.

"I know what you’re thinking," the singer says in the voiceover. "What’s with the monkey? I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But, I’ve always seen myself as a little less evolved."

@paramountpics A truly one-of-a-kind musical. ✨🎶Check out this new clip from #BetterManMovie and experience it in select theatres December 25 in LA, NY, and Toronto. Everywhere January 10. Get tickets now.

Following all the press surrounding the release of the film, it didn't take long for the videos to reach many confused US users who spoke about their newfound musical discovery.



"I need to be honest: I had zero idea who Robbie Williams was," one penned, while another US commentator chimed in: "I have literally never heard of him."

Someone else asked: "Genuinely who is Robbie Williams?".

But Brits can't quite believe Robbie Williams isn't well known across the pond, and expressed their shock at this news and also took the time to share some of the singer's accolades.

"Just found out Americans don't know who Robbie Williams is and my worldview has collapsed," one person wrote.

Another person added: "Americans not knowing Robbie Williams is insane to me actually".

An X/Twitter user quipped: "Hilarious to see Americans be like 'well WE don't know who Robbie Williams is! He isn't relevant enough for a biopic' when this is basically Joker for middle-aged women in the UK and Europe."

"There's an 'Americans don't know who Robbie Williams is' trend on TikTok and I was like 'I do know who that is' until TikTok told me I have him confused with Robin Thicke. I in fact, do not know who Robbie Williams is," someone else added.

This is a conversation that has also taken place over on TikTok as user @sophiegotsleeved shared a video where she wrote:

"Americans bullying Robbie Williams but what they fail to understand is he signed the biggest record deal (£80m) making him one of the highest paid singers in the world."

@sophiegotsleeved I’ve never been more excited for a film tbh #robbiewilliams #betterman #rockdj #knebworth #bettermanmovie

She continued: "Remember how Taylor Swift broke the record for the most tickets sold in a day for the Eras Tour? Guess who held the record before her? For SEVENTEEN years. He also did three nights at Knebworth to a crowd of 300,000 people EVERY night. Put some respect on his name. (* Correction, the three Knebworth shows attracted a total of 375,000 fans).

"I’ve never been more excited for a film tbh," the caption read, and her video has over 1.8m views, and 133,000 likes, with people in the comments both perplexed as to how people don't know about Williams and others who are just as confused as to why they haven't heard of him before until now.

One person wrote: "It’s so crazy like I feel like I've stepped into an alternate dimension bc like this guy is so incredibly famous in almost every other English-speaking country but unknown in America??? how does this happen ??? how do we not know??"

"Literally never heard of the guy until the extreme amount of videos about him this week," another person admitted.

A third person added: "It is crazy how literally no Americans know who he is? Was literally on Take That and I KNOW they were worldwide so?"

"The fact he is so successful without finding mainstream success in the US is a testament to his popularity," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "I just stumbled on this side of TikTok and I’m flabbergasted that there’s a full-on war about Robbie Williams."

Elsewhere, the CGI monkey has been a big talking point from the film's teasers and release, with memes and reactions coming in thick and fast...

Another joked: "Sam Fender biopic starring a CGI lion coming in like 25 years."

"I'm all in," one said.

Another said they "couldn't believe my eyes" when they saw the preview.

This one speaks for itself.

The official synopsis said: "Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.



"Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

"It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

So far, the film has been well received with it getting a 92 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It’s not a gimmick to have the former Take That member embodied by a ‘performing monkey’ in his new movie – and this film doesn’t shy away from the star’s trauma, addictions or penchant for self-sabotage," The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey wrote and gave the film four stars.

Elsewhere, check out five things we learnt from Robbie Williams' explosive Netflix doc.

