Former New York mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was captured shouting profanities at a heckler during a New York parade.

The incident happened as Giuliani was walking in the city’s Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday 22nd May.

Footage posted to social media showed the former mayor approaching viewers standing behind the metal barrier.

While it’s unclear what the heckler said to antagonise Giuliani, the 77-year-old was clearly affected as he began to yell back at them.

He yelled: “I reduced crime, you jack***. You are a brainwashed asshole.”

The heckler shouted back sarcastically telling Guiliani he was a “class act”.

Giuliani replied: “I am a class act and you are probably as demented as Biden.”

A clip of the altercation was posted on Twitter by Jacob Kornbluh, the senior political reporter at Jewish publication The Forward.

In the caption, he explained: “Marching behind Mayor Adams is @RudyGiuliani who gets into a shouting match with a Democrat.”

In response to the shocking clip, one person wrote: “I'd say, ‘What a sad decline,’ but rather, it appears he is showing us who he has always been.”

Another asked: “What's a word beyond ‘pathetic’?”

Mehdi Hasan of MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, wrote: “And then he smiles and waves the Israeli flag. Giuliani. Lol.”

Despite his claims that he reduced crime rate while Mayor of New York, an analysis by PolitiFact found that crime rates were actually reducing before he was mayor.

The trend did continue while Giuliani was in office, but declining crime rates were also part of a nationwide trend making the impact of his policies highly questionable.

