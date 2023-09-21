Rupert Murdoch stepped down from Fox and the Succession memes wrote themselves

The Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is set to retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses and no one could resist making Succession memes and jokes.

The Australian businessman is set to be replaced in the role at both companies by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

The change of leadership will take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.

Lachlan Murdoch said: “On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.

“We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

The highly popular TV show, Succession, which came to an end earlier this year was not so subtly inspired by the Murdoch family

Things didn't end so well for the Roy family in that particular saga and given the parallels with the Murdoch family the Succession memes were soon trending on X/Twitter.

















































Additional reporting by PA.

